Xperia the One Optimus Stan experience on Android thanks to app update

An overnight update to the Stan streaming media app has added a range of Android smartphones and tablets to its list of supported devices.

You will now be able to stream Stan from Sony’s Xperia Z1, Z2, Z3 phones and tablets, HTC One M7, M8, M9 and Desire and LG’s G2, LG Optimus L7II smartphones.

The update allows you to stream Stan on the Samsung Galaxy S5 when running Android 5.0.X, and also featured several improvements to playback, in particular over 3G and 4G networks.

Unfortunately, there’s still no word from Stan about an app for consoles, media players or smart TVs, despite its competitor Netflix running on practically everything.