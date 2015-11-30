If you found yourself a TV bargain this Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but then you're going to want some great accessories and awesome content to make the most of your shiny new screen.

Whether it's a brand new Ultra HD TV or a slick new second screen, plugging a new soundbar in will really bring that home cinema experience to life. And if you want the best internet streams playing out on your new screen then you may need a set top box or streaming stick to go with it.

There's a host of devices available right now, from the super-simple Chromecast, Roku and Fire TV sticks, to powerful wireless soundbars and Blu-ray home cinema systems.

And today you'll find some of the best deals - so here are some of our favourites...

Perfect if you've just bought a 4K TV, this Panasonic Blu-ray player comes with 4K upscaling for just £79.99 at Currys

The new Google Chromecasts are excellent pieces of kit and you can get both the TV and audio versions in a bundle for just £49 at Currys

Beef up your new TV's audio with this bargain Samsung 2.1 soundbar and subwoofer for just £89 at Currys

The best TV accessories deals for Cyber Monday 2015:

Players and home cinema systems:

5.1 LG Blu-ray cinema system £120.99 off this 1200W LG 5.1 home cinema Blu-ray system now £329 at Currys

5.1 Sony Blu-ray cinema system 1000W Sony home cinema system with £80 off, now £219.99 at Currys

5.1 Samsung Blu-ray Cinema System Save £160 on this surround sound cinema system now £199 at ao.com

Panasonic Blu-ray player Blu-ray player with 4K upscaling with £50 off, now £79.99 at Currys

Blu-ray player Get this LG Blu-ray and DVD player for £49 at Argos

Curvy Blu-ray drive Match your curved TV with this sweeping Blu-ray player now £49 at ao.com

DVD player Want to just play DVDs? Get this Sony DVD player for just £24.99 at Argos

Portable DVD player for the kids Keep them entertained for just £59.99 in Black or Pink

Portable DVD player Or get an even cheaper one from Alba for £49.99 at Argos

Streaming gadgets:

Google Chromecast bundle Get a pair of the new Chromecasts with £11 off, now £49 at PC World

Chromecast Audio bundle Get both the new Chromecast and Chromecast Audio with £11 off, now £49 at Currys

Nexus Player Android TV 8GB Smart TV box, now £59.99 at argos.co.uk

Amazon's streaming stick Save a tenner on Amazon's Fire TV Stick, now £24.99 at Amazon UK

Easy streaming stick Roku Streaming Stick with £20 off, now £29.99 at Amazon UK

NOW TV box Half price box and 6 month Entertainment bundle, now £19.99 at argos.co.uk

NOW TV box The latest NOW TV box with 4 month Sky Movies pass saving £21, now £19 at Tesco.com

TV audio:

Curvy Samsung soundbar Save £100 on this sleek, curved soundbar with wireless subwoofer, now £399 at ao.com

170W Sony soundbase Save £58 on this soundbase with built-in subwoofer, now £191 at ao.com

LG slimline soundbar 320W soundbar and wireless subwoofer with £110.99 off, now £239 at Currys

3.1 Panasonic soundbar Sleek 350W soundbar, £50 off, now £199.99 at Currys

2.1 JBL soundbar Get over £150 off this wireless JBL soundbar, now £199 at Currys

LG Soundbar with Integrated Sub Save yourself £70 with this deal for LG's soundbar now £59 at Tesco.com

LG soundbar 50W Bluetooth soundbar with 50% off, now £49.99 at argos.co.uk

Soundbar This 100W Bush subwoofer "with built in subwoofer" is just £38.99 at Argos

2.1 Samsung soundbar Save £45.10 on this 2.1 Samsung soundbar now £89 at Currys

Wireless 2.1 soundbar Save £120.99 on this wireless soundbar from LG now£129 at Currys

Wireless Samsung soundbar Save over £100 on this wireless Samsung soundbar now £199 at Currys