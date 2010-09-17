Stephen Fry presents guide to Sky 3D

Sky has rolled out technophile Stephen Fry to help launch its Sky 3D channel, with the actor, writer and tweeter producing a special guide to be broadcast on web and Anytime ahead of the 1 October UK launch.

Stephen Fry's guide to 3D TV is available to watch on http://www.sky.com/3D and Sky Anytime from Friday 17 September, and is aiming to simplify the whole still-complex world of 3D.

Stephen Fry comments:"2010 has been a triumphant year for new and innovative technological developments, which is great news for all of us, not just technophiles like myself.

"3D TV in the home is going to be the next exciting chapter in television history when the Sky 3D channel launches on October 1st and I'm delighted to be able to offer a little clarity on the subject."

3D renaissance

The Sky 3D channel – a big moment in the renaissance of 3D – will offer sport, movies and arts coverage, and is available to anyone with a 3D television and Sky's top level package.

"The way we view TV in the home will soon be transformed with the introduction of Sky 3D, said Brian Lenz, Sky's Director of TV Product Development

"Stephen's guide is a great, simple 'one-stop' video that will help provide some clarity around 3D television and show viewers how simple it is to become 3D ready".

To mark the arrival, Stephen Fry has prepared a special hello for TechRadar readers, which is splendid of him.