Soniq has introduced a budget 55-inch smart Full HD TV

It looks to be the year of the big budget TV, with Soniq introducing a new large-screen TV with smart features and a price tag lower than $800.

For $799, Soniq gives you get 55-inches of 1920 x 1080 resolution LED screen, along with Wi-Fi, DLNA, 3 USB ports and 4 HDMI ports.

While Soniq's model has a Full HD screen, however, let's not forget Kogan's 55-inch 4K TV, which was introduced at CES earlier this year and costs $999. Kogan also has a 3D smart TV that is currently selling for $799.

TV with smarts

Soniq's 55-inch Full HD Smart TV runs Cinavision Smart TV platform, which gives you a browser, as well as some on-demand content and access to social media platforms, including Facebook and YouTube.

Powering all the smarts inside is a ARM Dual Core CPU and Quad Core GPU processor.

The TV is available from today from JB Hi-Fi stores for $799.