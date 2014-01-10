Kogan unveils a budget 55-inch 4K TV at CES

While most 4K Ultra HD TV prices struggle to go below the $5,000 mark, Australian retailer Kogan has introduced a self-branded, highly affordable 55-inch UHD offering at CES 2014.

With an AUD$999 (about US$889, £540) price tag, Kogan's first 4K entry sports a 55-inch LED display with a 3840 x 2160 resolution.

It's also a smart TV running Android 4.2 with access to Google Play, and is able to upscale DVDs and Blu-rays

Kogan's 4K TV doesn't lack in connectivity either, packing in four HDMI ports, wi-fi and Ethernet ports, a USB 3.0 and three USB 2.0 ports, as well as a microSD slot.

Price attack

Kogan's low cost 4K TV will certainly help bring UHD technology to the masses, but will also have many questioning the comparatively near-absurd costings of 4K TVs from big-name players like Sony, LG, Samsung and Panasonic.

How Kogan's offering holds up long term is yet to be seen, but the price break means that a lot more people will likely consider getting their hands on the new UHD technology - and may make other manufacturers reevaluate their prices.

Kogan's 4K TV is set to go on sale from late January for Aussies, with no word yet on if it will be available globally.