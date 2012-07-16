Sky still considering downloadable content

Sky is still keen to roll out downloadable content, but is aware that rights holders like movies studios and sporting bodies have to be comfortable with the situation.

With Now TV only offering streamed content, Sky is aware that there is a mounting desire for films and programmes that are available offline.

Speaking to TechRadar, Now TV director Simon Creasey confirmed that the company had not stopped looking to bring downloadable content to its users, but suggested that a lot more needed to fall into place before that was possible.

Stream of confidence

"We're launching as a streaming service and we're really confident with that but if we find out that there is more and more demand for downloads then we will continue to look at that," Creasey told TechRadar at the launch of Now TV.

"As and when the rights management is in place, the technology is in place and we think it's the right thing to offer then we will look to bring that as well.

"But right now we think the streaming service is something people are used to doing."