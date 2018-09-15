T20 Blast live stream: how to watch the cricket finals day 2018 wherever you are

Say goodbye to draws, forward defensives and whites - say hello to sixes, beer snakes and Sweet Caroline. It's T20 Blast Finals Day and we're going to tell you how to get all the cricket and atmosphere with a live stream - no matter where in the world you are.

T20 Finals Day - where and when Returning to its spiritual home for the sixth time on the trot, the 2018 T20 Blast Finals Day is being held at Edgbaston in Birmingham - home to the rowdiest cricket fans in the land. Here's the schedule for Finals Day, with a guarantee of three short form matches to savour (unless of course the dreaded September rains start to fall): Semi-final 1: Lancashire Lightning vs Worcestershire Rapids at 11am BST (6am ET, 3am PT, 8pm AEST) Semi-final 2: Sussex Sharks vs Somerset at 2.30pm BST (9.30am ET, 6.30am PT, 11.30pm AEST) Vitality Blast Final at 6.45pm BST (1.45pm ET, 10.45am PT, 3.45am AEST Sunday morning)

If the England vs India Test series was the main meal of the cricketing summer, then consider T20 Blast the naughty desert that you know you shouldn't have but just can't help ordering. The fast and furious cricket format that really does put bums on seats.

And today is looking like an absolute cracker of a T20 Blast Finals Day. A full menu of semi-finals and final all taking place at Edgbaston in Birmingham. First up is 2015 champs Lancashire Lightning - welcoming back the sensational Jos Buttler after Test duty - and Moeen Ali's Worcestershire Rapids. That's followed by the Sussex Sharks who are, so to speak the dark horses, against a Somerset team looking to make up for the pain of narrowly losing out on the County Championship.

As ever with T20, it's really difficult to pick a winner. All it needs is for one batsman to go ballistic or a bowler to take a few quick wickets and everything can change at the click of a finger.

What we do know however, is how you can watch the whole day of action from anywhere in the world - even if there's no T20 Blast live stream in the country where you live.

Live stream T20 Blast cricket from anywhere with a VPN

How to watch T20 Finals Day in the UK

Those in the UK will be able to tune into Sky Sports to watch the three T20 Blast Finals Day matches. If you subscribe to Sky Sports, you'll be able to watch the match live on your TV (on the Cricket or Main Event channels) or you can live stream it to your phone or tablet using the Sky Go app. There's an added bonus for Sky Q subscribers too, as the channel will be broadcasting the day in Ultra HD.

If you're not already a Sky subscriber, don't despair as there is a way to watch without having to pay lots in a contract. You can get all the Sky Sports channels with a NOW TV day pass for £7.99.

Not in the UK this weekend? You can catch up with any of the above coverage from abroad by using a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around any region restrictions.

How to live stream T20 Blast Finals Day in Australia

That's weird...we were convinced that at least one network would have picked up the T20 Blast Down Under for the cricket mad Aussies. But we've done a thorough search and can't find anybody showing it.

That means your only option is to grab a VPN as described above and try and tune in to a broadcast from another country. Annoying.

T20 Blast live stream in North America

Willow TV, the official cricket broadcaster for the USA and Canada, will have live coverage of the action of the whole day of T20 cricket action. The channel comes as part of numerous satellite and cable packages such as DirecTV and Sling.