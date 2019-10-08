South Africa vs Canada live stream: how to watch today's Rugby World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

South Africa have all but sealed their place in the 2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-finals following their impressive 49-3 win over Italy on Friday.

Unsurprisingly, Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has opted to rotate his line-up for today's clash with struggling Canada in preparation for the next round, but the South African second-string still have enough talent to run riot. And you can watch all the action live and in full no matter where you are in the world by following our South Africa vs Canada Rugby World Cup live stream guide below.

Live stream South Africa vs Canada - where and when This Pool B clash takes place today at the 30,132 capacity Kobe Misaki Stadium in Kobe City. The game kicks off at 7.15pm JST local time - that's a 12.15pm SAST start for Springboks fans watching from home and 6.15am ET and 3.15 PT kick-off for folk tuning in from Canada. It's 11.15am BST if you're in the UK, by the way.

Coming into today's game after suffering a huge 63-0 loss to New Zealand seems somewhat unfair on Canada, and they'll be desperate to at least avoid a similar whitewash today. Having only scored a feeble single try from their two outings so far, getting on the score sheet today seems like an achievement in itself.

While captain Siya Kolisi looks to be one of the few first choice name set to start for South Africa today, the Springboks are likely to be just as ruthless as they were against the Italians. That last match was an eye-catching performance that has put their World Cup campaign very much back on track and made completion amongst their fringe players even more fierce.

You can watch all the action from pretty much anywhere on Earth by following our Rugby World Cup South Africa vs Canada live stream guide below.

How to watch the 2019 Rugby World Cup from outside your country

If you're abroad for any of the Rugby World Cup and don't want to miss out on catching the coverage from your home country, you'll inevitably find it geo-blocked when you try to stream online. But don't sweat. With the option of a VPN, you can tune into those fixtures no matter where you are in the world without resorting to some dodgy feed on Reddit. And best of all, it's really easy to do (or read on for details on how to stream coverage from the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the USA).

Live stream the Springboks match in South Africa

Live coverage of today's Springboks match will be shown in South Africa on subscription service SuperSport, which holds exclusive live broadcast rights for the tournament in the region. Today's match is set to kick off at 12.15pm SAST and will be shown on SuperSport 1. If you're away from the TV you can also watch the match via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac as well as via SuperSports' dedicated app. If you want to catch SuperSports coverage but are out of the country, you can use a VPN using this guide.

Live stream the Canucks match in Canada

In Canada the rights to show the Rugby World Cup 2019 are owned by TSN So that means you can access coverage of today's opening match via your TV, online or on the TSN app. Kick-off is at 6.15am ET and 3.15 PT. If you want to catch it but are out of the country, you can use a VPN to access the rugby coverage.

How to stream South Africa vs Canada live in the UK

The great news for Rugby fans in the UK is that ITV has the live broadcast rights to the 2019 Rugby World Cup and will be showing all 48 matches free-to-air across various ITV platforms. Today's Pool B match will be shown live on ITV 4 with coverage starting at 10.45am. BST and kick-off at a 11.15am BST. If you're not in the UK but want to catch up with ITV's World Cup coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch South Africa vs Canada in Australia

Today's match will be shown live on paid-for service Fox Sports which has the rights every match of tournament live via its dedicated Rugby World Cup channel. Kick-off time is 8.15pm AEST. Australians can also live stream all the Rugby World Cup action via the Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. If you're looking to watch the Fox or Kayo Sports coverage from abroad you'll need a VPN.

How to watch South Africa vs Canada live in New Zealand

Today's game is one of seven 2019 Rugby World Cup matches being shown live and free-to-air in New Zealand via TVNZ, with kick-off at 10.15pm NZST on Tuesday evening. Additionally, streaming service Spark Sport has snagged the rights to show all matches of the 2019 Rugby World Cup live. Spark will cost $89.99 for a Tournament Pass to cover every match, or you can hand over $24.99 per match. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs, with plans to make the app available on Apple TV and Smart TVs later in the year. If you're outside New Zealand and want to watch the coverage from TVNZ or Spark Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to live stream South Africa vs Canada in the US

In the US, NBC Sports is the official broadcaster for the Rugby World Cup 2019 so you'll need to sign-up if you're not already receiving this channel. Kick off for today's match is at 6.15am ET and 3.15 PT. For the most extensive coverage NBC has to offer, you can subscribe to NBC Sports Gold, which is offering a Rugby World Cup Pass for $199.99, delivering live, on-demand and commercial free coverage of the tournament. Single matches can also be purchased for $29.99 Cable cutter, but still want to watch the Rugby World Cup? You can also watch via one of the below TV streaming services. They're fast becoming the best way to watch otherwise cable-only shows and sports - and they pretty much all have a free trial, too: