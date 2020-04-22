Sony's WH1000XM3 noise canceling headphones get a $72 price cut at Best Buy

If you're looking to score a price cut on a quality pair of headphones with noise cancelation technology, then you've come to the right place. Best Buy has the best-selling Sony WH1000XM3 headphones on sale for $278. That's a $72 discount and the best price we've found for the wireless earphones.



The Sony WH1000XM3 claim to be the best noise-canceling headphones on the market, offering industry-leading digital noise cancellation technology. Whether you're traveling, walking, or in a busy office, the Sony headphones will adapt to the sounds around you and adjust background noise accordingly. The Bluetooth headphones also deliver powerful audio that can be easily controlled with the touch sensor. The Sony headphones provide up to 30-hours of battery life with quick charging if you need a fast recharge.



As we mentioned above, this is the best price we've seen for the Sony WH1000XM3 and a fantastic deal for a pair of high-end noise canceling headphones. We don't know how long Best Buy will have the earphones on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones: $349.99 $278 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can get the top-rated Sony WH1000XM3 headphones on sale for $278 at Best Buy. The wireless earphones feature industry-leading noise cancellation technology and work with the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

