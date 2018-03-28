Sony Xperia XZ2 now available for pre-order in UAE

Sony Mobile Communications today announced that customers across the UAE can pre-order the new Xperia XZ2 online until April 8th. Pre-order customers can benefit from a limited-time price of AED 2,899 which includes a pair of Sony wireless headphones.

The Xperia XZ2 features an extended 5.7” HDR Full HD+ display, stereo speakers, and a brand new Dynamic Vibration System. The Motion Eye camera allows you to capture 4K HDR content, as well as record Full HD 960FPS Super slow motion clips.

The Sony Xperia XZ2 was launched recently at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona along with its compact version, touting advancements in camera, display and audio, as well as sporting a new design.

To preorder your Xperia XZ2, visit http://bit.ly/XperiaXZ2Preorder-En