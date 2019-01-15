Sony Alpha A6400 set to be unveiled later today

While we've been expecting Sony to launch a new Alpha A7S III or A7000 next, it looks like we're going to see a more entry-level model launched first.

According to SonyAlphaRumors.com, Sony is getting ready to launch an Alpha A6400 – and we could see an announcement later today, January 15.

As the name suggests, it's not a replacement for the Alpha A6500, but will sit below it in the range and replace both the Alpha A5100 and A6000, though we're a little unclear where this leaves the Alpha A6300.

What do we know about the Sony Alpha A6400 and its likely specs? SonyAlphaRumors.com is reporting that the camera will feature a new APS-C sensor, and while that website hasn't learned what the resolution will be we'd be surprised if it wasn't 24MP.

The body is likely to follow a similar form factor to other A6000-series cameras, but the new camera is set to feature a flip-out display like the Alpha A5100's. This is something that should help the camera appeal to vloggers, especially if it's combined with the rumored 4K video capture at 30fps.

That's about it for now – but if there is an announcement later today, make sure you check back here to get the lowdown on the new Alpha A6400.