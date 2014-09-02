Home Depot investigating possible 'massive' credit card breach

Home Depot is investigating a possible credit card breach that may have occurred across the company's 2,487 global stores.

It is immediately unclear how many consumers would be impacted by the possible breach. However, tech site Krebs on Security, which first reported the Target security breach, posted a story today citing evidence that Home Depot was hit by "a massive new batch of stolen credit and debit cards."

Home Depot has said it is looking into "some unusual activity" and that it is "working with … banking partners and law enforcement to investigate." The company said it would notify affected customers if it determined a breach had occurred.

Krebs on Security speculates the perpetrators of the possible breach might be the same group responsible for recent Target and P.F. Chang breaches.

Home Depot is a $78 billion a year company with more than 330,000 employees. Sixteen-year Home Depot vet Craig Menear was recently appointed the company's CEO, replacing Frank Blake who'd served as the company's chief executive since 2007.