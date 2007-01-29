Sony introduces VAIO UX1 in time for Vista

Sony has introduced its VAIO VGN-UX1XN tiny PC to coincide with the launch of Microsoft Windows Vista . The new handheld operates Windows Vista Business, has 1GB of memory and runs on Intel ULV (Ultra Low Voltage) silicon.

The UX1 also comes with 32GB of flash memory instead of a hard disk to maximise battery life.

The pocket PC weighs just 480g and has a retractable keyboard. Sony's X-black tech is used for the 4.5-inch screen, while you can use the stylus or itouch to control it when the blue-backlit keyboard is rolled away. The unit also has integrated 802.11g Wi-Fi.

Additionally, there are two built-in cameras: one for video chat, with the option of a Bluetooth headset; the other at the back for taking pictures. There's also a docking cradle for desk use adding three extra USB ports, AV-out, VGA, LAN and iLINK connectivity.

The vital statistics? 95mm x 150.2mm x 32.2mm. No UK pricing is yet available.