NFL Now hits the gridiron, Apple TV joins the squad

Update August 20: Hut, hut, Apple TV!

With as little warning as a no-huddle offense, the NFL Now video service has landed on Apple's set-top. This brings news, highlights and original series to the black box, just like its iPhone and iPad brethren.

Update August 7: The NFL Now video service has hit the gridiron on various devices.

The service will bring users league highlights, NFL Network clips and original programming like daily segments from analysts. Users will have personalization options, from picking your favorite team to follow to what kind of videos they see. Every team will have 4,800 minutes of video allocated to them every week.

Grab the app for Android, iOS, Windows Phone, Kindle Fire and online at nfl.com/now. Tellingly, NFL Now will be available on Xbox, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and "others," which presumably means Apple TV, but that's yet to be confirmed. It will also be available on Yahoo Screen & Sports.

The basic service is free but a $1.99/month NFL Now Plus subscription gives users access to instant in-game highlights, a customized stream for their favorite team, players and fantasy lineup, and access to the NFL Films vault.

Original article below...

The National Football League's NFL Now app is still scheduled to launch this summer, but it seems the app's full list of platforms may have not been revealed yet.

That's according to 9to5Mac, an Apple-focused blog that claims NFL Now will be released on Apple TV alongside its other debut platforms sometime this month.

NFL Now will deliver users original content, game highlights, extensive archive video and live events. It's being touted as the football fan's ultimate tool.

The app has already been officially announced for Xbox One, Roku, iOS, Android, Windows and Amazon platforms like Kindle Fire and Fire TV.

Too many coaches in the kitchen

When the football league revealed its NFL Now plans in January, Microsoft helped out with an announcement published on the Xbox Wire blog.

It's interesting that Microsoft essentially claimed partial ownership over the NFL Now experience in that blog post, considering how many other platforms have been announced in the interim or may yet emerge from the woodwork, in the case of Apple TV.

The post was titled "Microsoft Partners with the NFL to Create NFL Now," for crying out loud, and only Microsoft platforms including the Xbox One and Surface tablets were mentioned in this initial announcement.

The NFL Now app has no concrete release date on any platform, but the source of this current rumor said that it might debut as soon as this week.