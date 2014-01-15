You can now watch Google Play Movies & TV on iOS, just not buy them

The awkward conundrum you find yourself in when you want to relax with your iPad and a good movie purchased via the Google Play is no more.

Google has plopped an iOS version of its Google Play Movies & TV app in the iTunes App Store, meaning owners of devices with an "i" can now watch content purchased through Mountain View's virtual front.

While it sounds almost like a peace treaty between the two hardened rivals, don't unfurl the white flags just yet. Users can't actually purchase content from the app. Rather, they're left to make the buy through a web client before they can play it on their iDevice.

What's more, streaming video content currently works over Wi-Fi only, and standard definition, not high-def, will play on the phone. Users will also be left without the "info cards" that pop up when a video is paused.

The app is compatible with iPhones, iPads and iPod touches running iOS 6 and up. So far, TV shows are only available in the US, UK and Japan.

The Chromecast connection

Google posses quite the collection over on Movies & TV, and while it's not perfect, past experience has shown the G team usually grants its iOS apps more form and function before long.

Regardless, with today's app release iPhone peeps who also happen to own a Chromecast may be leaving the happiest of all.

That's because they can now stream content to their Chromecasts from their iPhones, opening the content door beyond Hulu Plus and Netflix.

Via Gizmodo