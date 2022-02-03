Ski jumping live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online for free

Audio player loading…

No sport brings athletes closer to soaring with eagles than ski jumping. There will be a total of five ski jumping events at Beijing 2022, including three men’s events, one women’s event, and a mixed team event. Ski jumping tests a competitor’s power and technique with skiers judged on how far they travel as well as their style. A score of 20 means a perfect jump. Here's how to watch every ski jumping live stream wherever you are.

FREE ski jumping live streams: 7Plus (AU), CBC (CA), BBC iPlayer (UK)

Beijing 2022 ski jumping schedule Men's normal hill: Feb 3 - Feb 6 Women's normal hill: Feb 3 - Feb 6 Mixed team: Feb 7 Men's large hill: Feb 9 - Feb 13 Men's team trail: Feb 14 Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN

The brand-new Zhangjiakou Ski Jump Center will serve as the home for all of Beijing 2022’s ski jumping action. Located several miles to the northwest of Beijing, the Ski Jump Center contains both a 377-foot tall normal hill and a 446-foot tall large hill. There's also a viewing platform at the top of the hill along with a panoramic restaurant so you can get dinner and a show.

The name to watch at this year’s Games is Andreas Wellinger of Germany, a four-time Olympic medalist and champion at the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang. You’ll also want to keep an eye on up-and-comer Ema Klinec of Slovenia, who topped the normal hill podium at the 2021 World Championships.

The Winter Olympics ski jumping takes place from February 3-14. Below you'll find all the information on how to watch a ski jumping live stream from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, wherever you are in the world.

Watch a ski jumping live stream with a VPN

There are so many events going on at the Winter Olympics that not every country's TV and streaming coverage shows every discipline. If you can't get the ski jumping where you are, then you can use a VPN to tune into a live stream from another country – something you might need to do if travelling abroad.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home in the same country as the streaming service that you're trying to access. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course.

Use a VPN to watch the ski jumping from anywhere

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location', eg: select 'US' for Peacock, or 'UK' for BBC, 'Australia' for 7Plus or 'Canada' for CBC.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so that might be 7Plus, CBC, BBC iPlayer or Peacock TV.

Ski jumping live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in the UK

As ever, the BBC is providing FREE coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics. There's a good bet that that will include live coverage of the ski jumping. However, the BBC won't have all the action of every sport. If you want to guarantee every event and every session then you'll need the Discovery+ or Eurosport Player. Discovery+ is your best option for the most comprehensive Winter Olympics coverage, with a subscription costing £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year after a 7-day FREE trial. (Current Eurosport Player subscribers will get the same access ahead of their Discovery+ migration. There is also some TV coverage on Eurosport 1 and 2) Not in the UK during the Winter Olympics? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as usual.

USA: Ski jumping live stream: watch every Beijing 2022 event on Peacock

You can live stream all of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Peacock TV including the ski jumping. That's every event across every sport, as well as the opening and closing ceremonies. Peacock costs $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that offers coverage not only of Beijing 2022, but also a host of EPL soccer games, the Super Bowl, every big WWE event, plus plenty more live sports. -Start watching Peacock TV now NBC will also provide some Winter Olympics coverage on TV, which you can live stream directly through the NBC website if you have the channel on cable, but Peacock is the main hub for all things Beijing 2022. If you're abroad right now, you can still tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN. Or consult our guide to the best Peacock VPN options for more details.

Ski jumping live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in Australia

Aussie sports fans can watch the Winter Olympics for FREE Down Under, thanks to Channel 7. And if you’d like to stream the action from Beijing online instead, Channel 7's coverage is also available to watch via the network’s 7Plusstreaming service. Australian's get a huge choice of live events thanks to on-demand access on 7Plus which will very likely include the ski jumping. A fantastic win for Aussie viewers! Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your usual Winter Olympics coverage.

Ski jumping live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in Canada

CBC is providing comprehensive coverage of the Winter Olympics in Canada, which will very likely include the ski jumping. That's great because coverage on CBC is available absolutely FREE on its website and apps. CBC also offers a premium (ad-free) subscription to the channel's standalone streaming service, CBC Gem. There's currently a 1-month FREE trial. After that, a subscription costs CA$4.99 per month. And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get your regular Winter Olympics live stream if you're away from Canada during the event.

Watch the Ski jumping: live stream Beijing 2022 in New Zealand

Winter Olympics coverage in New Zealand comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs $19.99 and a monthly pass costs $39.99 after a 7-day free trial. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

February 3

Women’s Normal Hill Official Training 1: 9:30am GMT, 4:30am ET, 1:30am PT

Men’s Normal Hill Official Training 1: 12:00pm GMT, 7:00am ET, 4:00am PT

Click to see full ski jumping schedule February 4 Women’s Normal Hill Official Training 2: 3:00am GMT, (Feb 3) 10:00pm ET, 7:00pm PT Men’s Normal Hill Official Training 2: 6:00am GMT, 1:00am ET, (Feb 3) 10:00pm PT February 5 Men’s Normal Hill Individual Trial Round for Qualification: 5:15am GMT, 12:15am ET, (Feb 4) 9:15pm PT Men’s Normal Hill Individual Qualification Round: 6:20am GMT, 1:20am ET, (Feb 4) 10:20pm PT Women’s Normal Hill Individual Trial Round for Competition: 9:45am GMT, 4:45am ET, 1:45am PT Women’s Normal Hill Individual 1st Round: 10:45am GMT, 5:45am ET, 2:45am PT Women’s Normal Hill Individual Final Round: 11:35am GMT, 6:35am ET, 3:35am PT February 6 Women’s Normal Hill Official Training 3: 7:00am GMT, 2:00am ET, (Feb 5) 11:00pm PT Men’s Normal Hill Individual Trial Round for Competition: 10:00am GMT, 5:00am ET, 2:00am PT Men’s Normal Hill Individual 1st Round: 11:00am GMT, 6:00am ET, 3:00am PT Men’s Normal Hill Individual Final Round: 12:00pm GMT, 7:00am ET, 4:00am PT February 7 Mixed Team Trial Round for Competition: 10:30am GMT, 5:30am ET, 2:30am PT Mixed Team 1st Round: 11:45am GMT, 6:45am ET, 3:45am PT Mixed Team FInal Round: 12:51pm GMT, 7:51am ET, 4:51am PT February 9 Men’s Large Hill Official Training 1: 10:00am GMT, 5:00am ET, 2:00am PT February 10 Men’s Large Hill Official Training 2: 10:00am GMT, 5:00am ET, 2:00am PT February 11 Men’s Large Hill Individual Trial Round for Qualification: 9:45am GMT, 4:45am ET, 1:45am PT Men’s Large Hill Individual Qualification Round: 11:00am GMT, 6:00am ET, 3:00am PT February 12 Men’s Large Hill Individual Trial Round for Competition: 10:00am GMT, 5:00am ET, 2:00am PT Men’s Large Hill Individual 1st Round: 11:00am GMT, 6:00am ET, 3:00am PT Men’s Large Hill Individual Final Round: 12:00pm GMT, 7:00am ET, 4:00am PT February 13 Men’s Large Hill Official Training 3: 11:00am GMT, 6:00am ET, 3:00am PT February 14 Men’s Team Trial Round for Competition: 10:00am GMT, 5:00am ET, 2:00am PT Men’s Team 1st Round: 11:00am GMT, 6:00am ET, 3:00am PT Men’s Team Final Round: 12:06pm GMT, 7:06am ET, 4:06am PT

