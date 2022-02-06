Skeleton live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online for free

Audio player loading…

Skeleton may be the slowest of the three sliding sports at the Winter Olympics but, head down and just millimeters from the ice, we'll bet it doesn't feel it. At Beijing 2022, you can watch two different skeleton events: the men’s and women’s competition. Here's how to watch every Beijing 2022 skeleton live stream wherever you are.

FREE Skeleton live streams: 7Plus (AU), CBC (CA), BBC iPlayer (UK)

Beijing 2022 skeleton schedule Training: Feb 7 - Feb 9 Heats & medals: Feb 10 - Feb 12 Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN

Hurtling down the track face first, you'd be forgiven for thinking that the skeleton is named after the chances of survival but the sport actually gets its title from the sled’s bony appearance. Skeleton riders can reach up to 81mph and experience up to a 5 g-force on the bends. Bear that in minds as they rocket around the unique 360-degree turn built into the Yanqing National Sliding Center.

Latvian veteran Martins Dukurs is one skeleton competitor you’ll want to watch out for. 'Superman' has the most World Cup titles in the history of the sport. That said, Christopher Grotheer is the early favorite to top the podium, with the German victorious at the last two world titles events.

The Winter Olympics skeleton takes place from February 7–12. Below you'll find all the information on how to watch a skeleton live stream from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, wherever you are in the world.

February 7

Women Official Training Heat 1: 1:40am GMT, (Feb 6) 8:40pm ET, 5:40pm PT

Women Official Training Heat 2: After Heat 1

Men Official Training Heat 1: 4:25am GMT, (Feb 6) 11:25pm ET, 8:25pm PT

Men Official Training Heat 2: After Heat 1

February 8

Women Official Training Heat 3: 4:40am GMT, (Feb 7) 11:40pm ET, 8:40pm PT

Click to see full skeleton schedule Women Official Training Heat 4: After Heat 3 Men Official Training Heat 3: 7:20am GMT, 2:20am ET, (Feb 7) 11:20pm PT Men Official Training Heat 4: After Heat 3 February 9 Women Official Training Heat 5: 4:40am GMT, (Feb 8) 11:40pm ET, 8:40pm PT Women Official Training Heat 6: After Heat 5 Men Official Training Heat 5: 7:20am GMT, 2:20am ET, (Feb 8) 11:20pm PT Men Official Training Heat 6: After Heat 5 February 10 Men Heat 1: 1:30am GMT, (Feb 9) 8:30pm ET, 5:30pm PT Men Heat 2: 3:00am GMT, (Feb 9) 10:00pm ET, 7:00pm PT February 11 Women Heat 1: 1:30am GMT, (Feb 10) 8:30pm ET, 5:30pm PT Women Heat 2: 3:00am GMT, (Feb 10) 10:00pm ET, 7:00pm PT Men Heat 3: 12:20pm GMT, 7:20am ET, 4:20am PT Men Heat 4, Medals: 1:55pm GMT, 8:55am ET, 5:55am PT February 12 Women Heat 3: 12:20pm GMT, 7:20am ET, 4:20am PT Women Heat 4, Medals: 1:55pm GMT, 8:55am ET, 5:55am PT

Watch the skeleton live stream with a VPN

There are so many events going on at the Winter Olympics that not every country's TV and streaming coverage shows every discipline. If you can't get the skeleton where you are, then you can use a VPN to tune into a live stream from another country – something you might need to do if travelling abroad.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home in the same country as the streaming service that you're trying to access. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course.

Use a VPN to watch the skeleton live stream from anywhere

Skeleton live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in Canada

CBC is providing comprehensive coverage of the Winter Olympics in Canada, including the skeleton, which is great because its coverage is available absolutely FREE on its website and apps. CBC also offers a premium (ad-free) subscription to the channel's standalone streaming service, CBC Gem. There's currently a 1-month FREE trial. After that, a subscription costs CA$4.99 per month. And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get your regular Winter Olympics live stream if you're away from Canada during the event.

USA: skeleton skating live stream: watch every Beijing 2022 event on Peacock

Skeleton live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in the UK

As ever, the BBC is providing FREE coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics and that will very likely include the skeleton, although bear in mind that the BBC doesn't cover the Winter Olympics in its absolute entirety. If you want to guarantee every event and every session then you'll need the Discovery+ or Eurosport Player. Discovery+ is your best option for the most comprehensive Winter Olympics coverage, with a subscription costing £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year after a 7-day FREE trial. (Current Eurosport Player subscribers will get the same access ahead of their Discovery+ migration. There is also some TV coverage on Eurosport 1 and 2) Not in the UK during the Winter Olympics? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as usual.

Skeleton live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in Australia

Aussie sports fans can watch the Winter Olympics for FREE Down Under, thanks to Channel 7, including a skeleton live stream. And if you’d like to stream the action from Beijing online instead, Channel 7's coverage is also available to watch via the network’s 7Plusstreaming service. Australian's get a huge choice of live events thanks to on-demand access on 7Plus. A fantastic win for Aussie viewers! Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your usual Winter Olympics coverage.

Watch the skeleton: live stream Beijing 2022 in New Zealand

Winter Olympics coverage in New Zealand comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs $19.99 and a monthly pass costs $39.99 after a 7-day free trial. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

