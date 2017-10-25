Season of the Switch: Nintendo's Halloween games sale is on

Nintendo has launched its Halloween eShop sale in Europe, bringing discounts to games across its DS, Wii U, and even Switch consoles.

Seasonal sales like these are usually thematic, and you’d expect to find discounts on appropriately scary horror games. However, given that Nintendo isn’t exactly known for bringing the fear, some of the titles on offer are rather loosely tied to Halloween – think bedsheet ghost rather than actual ghost.

Unsurprisingly, the range of games on offer for the new Nintendo Switch console is much smaller than that for the DS or Wii U and the savings aren’t massive – as with any digital sale it’s worth checking to see if you can get a physical copy of the game cheaper elsewhere.

Slashing prices

However, the games Nintendo has discounted for the Switch are still good titles, and if you’re investing in a digital library and want to save some pennies they’re worth looking at. There are 15 Switch games on sale in total, including Thimbleweed Park at £12.74 down from £14.99, Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove at £17.99 rather than £22.49, and Disgaea 5 for £41.66 instead of its usual £49.99

When you move over to the 3DS and Wii U you’ll find the number of games on sale gets longer and a little more Halloween-inspired, while the discounts are also more significant.

On the 3DS you’ll be able to pick up Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask for £26.66 rather than £39.99, while the spooky Luigi’s Mansion 2 is discounted from £15.99 to £12.79.

If, however, you’re more interested in re-animating the dead you can get some fantastic scary Wii U games like Resident Evil 4 and Project Zero 2 for less than £15.

The sale will run for a week, so there’s plenty of time to explore the ‘Current Offers’ section of the eShop and see what’s creeping around.