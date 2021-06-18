Save on the best-sounding wireless earbuds with this early Prime Day deal

Finding audiophile-quality true wireless earbuds at a decent price can be really tricky, but this excellent early Prime Day deal on the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus should make things a little easier.

Usually $139.95, Amazon has slashed the price of these brilliant buds to $119.95, in the first discount we've seen for the Melomania 1 Plus.

UK buyers can get in on the action too, with the earbuds reduced from £119.95 to £99.95, saving you £20. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus prices in your region.)

The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus are the follow-up to the popular Melomania 1 – and they're a very worthy upgrade, with an incredible audio performance that will convince even the staunchest audiophiles that true wireless earbuds are worth investing in.

While the design of the Melomania 1 Plus hasn’t deviated too far from its predecessors, there’s a clear step up in terms of audio performance, with levels of detail and clarity that could rival some of the best over-ear headphones.

A helpful app, easy controls, and excellent connectivity just makes us love them even more. The only downside is that there’s no active noise cancellation. However, when these earbuds sound this good, we doubt you’ll miss it much.

