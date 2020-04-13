Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active hits lowest price ever at Best Buy

The fitness-packed Galaxy Watch Active is getting a rare price cut at Best Buy. For a limited time, you can get Samsung Galaxy Watch Active on sale for $149.99. That's a $50 discount and the lowest price we've found for the 40mm smartwatch. You can also get the all-new Galaxy Watch Active 2 on sale for $249.99.



As the name implies, the Galaxy Watch Active is focused on health and fitness and features an ultra-lightweight design with a one-inch display. The Samsung watch continually monitors your heart and will send alerts when an abnormal heart rate is detected. The smartwatch can even help with sleep and stress, sending you breathing exercises when high-stress levels are detected. The Galaxy Watch also helps you meet your fitness goals by tracking up to 39 exercises and displaying your health summary on a single screen.



As we mentioned above, the all-new Galaxy Active 2 currently retails for $249.99, which makes the $149.99 price tag on the original Active watch extremely attractive. We don't know how long Best Buy will have the smartwatch on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Samsung Galaxy Watch deals:

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active: $199.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Galaxy Watch Active on sale for $149.99. The water-resistant smartwatch features Samsung Pay, which allows you to make payments from your wrist with just a tap. The Galaxy Watch Active is available in four color choices: black, green, rose gold, and silver.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2: $279.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 on the Galaxy Watch Active 2 at Best Buy. The smartwatch track steps, calories burned and exercises and has built-in Wi-Fi connectivity so you can stream music and videos without your phone.

