Samsung to launch the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus in India on March 6

Samsung has announced that their latest flagship phones— the Galaxy S9 and the S9 Plus will be coming to India on March 6. The company has started sending out invites for their launch event. The flagship phones were unveiled at the Mobile World Congress last week, and the pre-booking for India begun on February 26.

The Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus come with several upgrades in the hardware department and some new features on top. The key features of the phones are AR Emoji and variable aperture. The design remains similar to the Galaxy S8, but the only change is the replaced fingerprint sensor, which now resides under the camera.

The Company also announced pre-registrations for these premium smartphones on Airtel Online Store. To pre-register, interested customers can visit Airtel online store or install My Airtel App; post which they will receive an invitation to purchase the device ahead of other Airtel customers. The pre-registrations will be open till March 4, 2018.

Expected price

In the US, the Galaxy S9 is priced at $719 (approx. Rs 46,600) and the Galaxy S9 Plus is priced at $839 (approx. Rs 54,500). Going by how Samsung priced the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, Samsung will surely add some premium and the final price may be close to Rs 55,000 for the Galaxy S9 and around Rs 62,000.