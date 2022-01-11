Samsung is now distributing its best panels to other TV makers

Audio player loading…

Samsung Display has announced that it’s distributing its new QD-OLED panels to other TV manufacturers and has been producing them since November of last year.

That’s particularly interesting because Samsung Electronics, the consumer-facing side of the business, didn’t announce a QD-OLED TV of its own at CES 2022.

It was reported earlier last year that Samsung had planned on buying a substantial number of OLED panels from LG Display and now it looks like we know why.

That said, without a QD-OLED of its own on store shelves, the only publicly available QD-OLED announced so far is Sony’s new A95K QD-OLED announced at CES. Pricing and availability isn’t official for that TV, but Sony did tell TechRadar in a briefing that the TV would offer 200% color saturation versus traditional LED-LCD TVs.

Analysis: Better TVs are coming - we just don’t know from who yet…

The announcement of Samsung’s intent to distribute its QD-OLED panels comes by way of a news release on Samsung's website that talks about the panels’ recent SGS certification for True Color Tones, Pure RGB Luminance, and Ultrawide Viewing Angle - three major strengths of the new technology.

While OLED TVs have been delivering phenomenal contrast levels for years, they've always struggled to produce the best color saturation as their use of a white sub-pixel and lack of light output hampers the ability to get the deepest range of color.

QD-OLED removes the white sub-pixel entirely and combines a blue self-emitting layer with a Quantum Dot layer to create more saturated colors. The deeper saturation allows the TVs to have better off-axis viewing angles than LED-LCD and higher luminance than basic OLED screens.

That’s all well and good, but without any formal announcement on who, exactly, is going to make and distribute these TVs outside of Sony, it all feels a bit theoretical at this point.