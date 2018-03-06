One week with the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus camera: low-light photo gallery

Update: We've had the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus for over a week now, and we're continuing to take an extended first look at the smartphone in a series of posts. This time around, we're focusing on the camera and its low-light performance. Here's the latest.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus boldly promises to deliver 'The Camera. Reimagined', and the specs sure do detail a 2018 showstopper when it comes to capturing impressive low-light photos.

It’s the world’s first smartphone camera with an f/1.5 aperture, which means it’s able to pull in more light than the S8 Plus and even the best camera phones we’ve rated in 2017. It's also one of the few phones with an adjustable aperture, changing to f/2.4 to for a wider depth of field and so as not to overexpose daylight shots (after all, too much light isn't always a good thing for photos).

How do the photos look? We were using the Galaxy S9 Plus in Barcelona last week and in New York City this week, amassing low-light pictures we can’t wait for our full review to share.

Here’s our first look at the photo quality from the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus camera.