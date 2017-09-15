Samsung Galaxy Note 8 hits retail stores in the Middle East today

One of the year's top phones went on sale today and, no, we're not talking iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is now available in stores and online in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the rest of the the GCC countries. This brings the massive Note 8 – with its 6.3-inch display, 6GB of RAM and dual rear cameras – to a carrier or retailer near you.

UAE carriers with the Galaxy Note 8 on sale today include Etisalat and du.

Retailers selling the Note 8 include Sharaf DG, Eros, Jumbo and Axiom.

The Galaxy Note 8 price is AED / SAR 3399 which is a bit more than the iPhone 8 Plus price of AED 3249, it's still less than the iPhone X price of AED 4099.

Samsung is offering an AKG portable speaker worth AED 599 when you purchase a Galaxy Note 8, something to consider if you want to get more with the purchase of your new phone.

Galaxy Note 8 pre-orders were a record-breaking success, and it seems the excitement will carry over now that the Note 8 is on sale in stores.