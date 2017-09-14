Where to buy the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in the UAE

It's September and Apple fans are ready to upgrade their phones. Apple has spiced things up by not only releasing the iPhone and iPhone Plus models, but also adding a new member to the family called iPhone X which goes on sale towards the end of October. For now, we look at the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus and find out where you can get one from.

You can read all about the newly announced handset by heading to our iPhone 8 hub. But how much will this incremental upgrade cost you? Keep reading to see the announced price of the iPhone 8 outright, and what we expect to see from contract prices when pre-orders go live this Friday.

iPhone 8 price: how much will it cost?

The iPhone 8 has been announced as costing AED 2,849 with 64GB capacity and AED 3,479 for the 256GB capacity. The iPhone 8 Plus costs AED 3,249 with 64GB capacity and AED 3,879 with 256GB capacity. Those prices are pretty much what we were expecting considering the pricing on previous iPhone 7. It is interesting to see Apple drop the middle 128GB model on both the phones this year though.

When can I buy the iPhone 8?

Pre-orders are set to kick off on the morning of this Friday September 15 at 11:01AM and stock will become available from most retailers and networks the following week, Friday September 22.

Where can you find the best iPhone 8 deals?

Although, as ever, there will be many people who just want to go out and buy a new iPhone 8 outright on release, but it might be worth waiting a bit for GITEX Shopper as well as deals from telcos like Etisalat and du.

Like Apple, both Etisalat and du will start taking pre-orders beginning the 15th of September. We don't think the demand for an iPhone 8 or an iPhone 8 Plus will outstrip supply for the region but if you really want to get your hands on one, we suggest ordering it earlier than later.

Etisalat is offering a smart pay offer that lets you pay for your iPhone over 12, 18 or 24 months. Also, consumers subscribed to 'iPhone for life' program have the opportunity to upgrade to an iPhone 8 for free after the completion of 12 months into the contract.

We will update this post as and when more retailers announce deals or telcos announce plans based on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.