Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus and Galaxy J4 Plus pack facial recognition on a budget

Samsung only recently launched the Galaxy J6, but it’s already back with the Galaxy J6 Plus, which has just been announced along with the Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus.

Highlights of the two phones include big 6.0-inch 18.5:9 screens with a HD+ resolution, facial recognition, 3,300mAh batteries, Dolby Atmos audio, a quad-core Snapdragon 425 chipset and a glass-like back cover, seemingly designed to help them look premium without upping the price.

The Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus (pictured above) is the higher end and more interesting option, as it additionally has a dual-lens rear camera, which has both a 13MP f/1.9 lens and a 5MP f/2.2 one, allowing it to take photos with the ever-popular bokeh effect (blurred backgrounds).

It also has an 8MP front-facing camera, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3GB or 4GB of RAM, 32GB or 64GB of storage (in both cases the actual amount depends on your region), and a microSD card slot.

The Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus in pink

Lower end, fewer cameras

The Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus meanwhile has a single-lens 13MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing one, 2GB or 3GB of RAM, 16GB or 32GB of storage and a microSD card slot. So the J4 Plus has potentially less RAM and storage, one less camera lens and no fingerprint scanner.

The big question is how much these phones will cost and when they’ll be available. Sadly we don’t know the answer yet, but we do know that they’ll both be coming to the UK and that you’ll be able to get the Galaxy J6 Plus in black, grey or red, while the Galaxy J4 Plus will come in black, gold or pink.