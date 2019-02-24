Samsung Galaxy Fold gets a much closer look in eerie music-less video

It's been a few days since the Samsung Galaxy Fold was made official, but the Samsung Newsroom has unveiled a (rather creepy) video that looks at the new phone in more detail.

The YouTube posting makes the phone seem far more desirable than it did on the stage, with an extra touch of gloss on top. What's clear though is that the 'snap' into the large-screen mode is rapid indeed, something that many prospective users might have worried about.

There's a demo of how the camera works, a close up of the hinge and a look at how wide-screen Instagram and video calling will function on the new Galaxy Fold.

Intriguingly there's nothing on the 'triple-app' mode that's coming on this device, but you go get to see wireless charging in action.

(Full disclosure: there's a Galaxy smartwatch put on the back first, showing how the wireless charging begins. It's then replaced by a yellow pair of Galaxy Buds, and we at first thought this was a lemon. You know, to show what can't be charged.)

The creepiness comes in the lack of background music, which makes us wonder if this video went up a little early. But with so many foldable phones coming at MWC 2019, perhaps it's best that Samsung speedily pushes the virtues of its most innovative device in years - it doesn't want to get left behind if the competitors come up with something more appealing to consumers.