Sale still on: 5-star Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones drop even lower

You'll know this already, but good things never last. Black Friday, Cyber weekend and Cyber Monday have all been and gone. But there is good news! The excellent Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless are still discounted – and the deal just got even better!

If you're after a pair (and can we just compliment you on your great taste there) you'll be shocked to know that they've even dropped an extra dollar-and-change in the US... but you'd better make hay while the sun shines, friend.

Against all of our predictions, they've seen an extra price cut! The cheapest they fell to on Cyber Monday was $287.98 at Amazon – a top saving of $61.97 – but now, they can be found for $286.22 at Amazon; an 18% price cut (opens in new tab) the likes of which which we've never seen before – but then, these cans only hit shelves in August.

Still live: the top Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless deal

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless: was $349.95 now $286.22 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Sennheiser's fourth generation wireless over-ear cans are excellent – just see our five-star review (opens in new tab) of the product for our in-depth (frankly glowing) analysis. For this new 18%-off fee – and remember, they only arrived in August, so any discount is a novelty – you get excellent active noise-cancellation, a suite of impressive features plus admirable sound and call quality. They’re also light and comfortable – and the 60-hour battery is just another way in which they're unbeatable at the level. Missed out on a Sony XM4 deal? This is the next best thing.

Need more info on why these Sennheisers are such a great deal? Well, if our in-depth five-star review doesn't wow you, try TechRadar's Managing Editor of Entertainment, Matt Bolton, who recently wrote an explanation on why the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless are our headphones of the year – that's right, we've given these excellent headphones an award.

We love the Sennheiser proposition for excellent features alongside great sound and seriously impressive stamina. In fact, all things considered, they might just edge it over Sony's WH-1000XM5, you know. They're our headphones of the year for 2022 after all…

Those of you who've been searching all weekend for a top deal on Sennheiser's newest over-ears can count yourselves among a clued-up group – it was one of the most searched for sets of headphones over Cyber Weekend. And we love it – they're that good.

You can see all of the deals live now, wherever you are, listed below. And rest assured, if prices do drop again, at all, we'll update this missive – although that really is unlikely now.

