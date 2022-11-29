Sale still on: 5-star Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones drop even lower

You'll know this already, but good things never last. Black Friday, Cyber weekend and Cyber Monday have all been and gone. But there is good news! The excellent Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless are still discounted – and the deal just got even better!
If you're after a pair (and can we just compliment you on your great taste there) you'll be shocked to know that they've even dropped an extra dollar-and-change in the US... but you'd better make hay while the sun shines, friend.
Against all of our predictions, they've seen an extra price cut! The cheapest they fell to on Cyber Monday was $287.98 at Amazon – a top saving of $61.97 – but now, they can be found for $286.22 at Amazon; an 18% price cut (opens in new tab) the likes of which which we've never seen before – but then, these cans only hit shelves in August.
Still live: the top Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless deal
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless: was
$349.95 now $286.22 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Sennheiser's fourth generation wireless over-ear cans are excellent – just see our five-star review (opens in new tab) of the product for our in-depth (frankly glowing) analysis. For this new 18%-off fee – and remember, they only arrived in August, so any discount is a novelty – you get excellent active noise-cancellation, a suite of impressive features plus admirable sound and call quality. They’re also light and comfortable – and the 60-hour battery is just another way in which they're unbeatable at the level. Missed out on a Sony XM4 deal? This is the next best thing.
Need more info on why these Sennheisers are such a great deal? Well, if our in-depth five-star review doesn't wow you, try TechRadar's Managing Editor of Entertainment, Matt Bolton, who recently wrote an explanation on why the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless are our headphones of the year – that's right, we've given these excellent headphones an award.
We love the Sennheiser proposition for excellent features alongside great sound and seriously impressive stamina. In fact, all things considered, they might just edge it over Sony's WH-1000XM5, you know. They're our headphones of the year for 2022 after all…
Those of you who've been searching all weekend for a top deal on Sennheiser's newest over-ears can count yourselves among a clued-up group – it was one of the most searched for sets of headphones over Cyber Weekend. And we love it – they're that good.
You can see all of the deals live now, wherever you are, listed below. And rest assured, if prices do drop again, at all, we'll update this missive – although that really is unlikely now.
More deals still live
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, headphones, iPads & toys (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: up to $700 off TVs, laptops & appliances (opens in new tab)
- Board games: from $11 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Christmas trees: starting at $38.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Home Depot: 50% off tools & appliances (opens in new tab)
- Lowe's: $750 off appliances, decor & tools (opens in new tab)
- Overstock: 70% off decor and furniture (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: up to $2,500 off TVs, phones & appliances (opens in new tab)
- Target: 50% off toys, TVs, Keurig & more (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: 60% off toys & TVs (opens in new tab)
- Wayfair: up to 80% off furniture (opens in new tab)
TV deals
- Insignia smart TV:
$89.99$79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- LG C2 OLED TV: from $896.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- LG 75-inch TV:
$799.99$569.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- See all the best Cyber Monday TV deals
Streaming deals
- Hulu: $1.99 per month for a year (opens in new tab)
- HBO Max: 80% off a monthly plan (opens in new tab)
- Peacock TV: $0.99 per month (opens in new tab)
- See all the best Cyber Monday streaming deals
Laptop deals
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1i:
$249.99$99.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- HP Pavilion 15:
$499.99$369.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Apple MacBook Air (M1):
$999$799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Dell XPS 13:
$1,349$999 at Dell (opens in new tab)
- See all the best Cyber Monday laptop deals
Home deals
- Bella Pro 8-qt air fryer:
$129.99$54.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Instant Pot 10-in-1:
$169.99$99.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker:
$89$49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- iRobot Roomba i3 robot vac:
$349.99$229 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Nectar mattress: from
$599$359 (opens in new tab)
- See more of the best Cyber Monday home deals
Health and beauty deals
- Dyson Airwrap: 25% off at Bed, Bath and Beyond (opens in new tab)
- Oral-B iO Series 4 toothbrush:
$99.99$59.94 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Make-up: 50% off at Sephora (opens in new tab)
- Skincare: 60% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- See more of the best Cyber Monday health & beauty deals
Fashion deals
- Adidas: 40% off sportswear at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Net-a-Porter: 50% off dresses and jeans (opens in new tab)
- Nike: deals on running shoes at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Nordstrom: 50% off UGG, Nike & North Face (opens in new tab)
Gaming deals
- Oculus Quest 2 bundle:
$469.99$349.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch bundle: $299.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Xbox Series S + $40 gift card:
$299$239.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- See all the best Cyber Monday gaming deals
Phone deals
- iPhone 14 Pro: free with trade-in at Verizon (opens in new tab)
- Samsung S22 series: up to $600 off with trade-in at Samsung (opens in new tab)
- Google Pixel 6a:
$449$299 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- See all the best Cyber Monday phone deals