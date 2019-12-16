Ring doorbell deal: the Ring Pro is down to its lowest price ever at Walmart

Walmart's 'Daily Deal Drop' sale is happening right now and you can find massive discounts on best-selling gift ideas, which includes the Ring doorbell. For a limited time, you can get the Ring Pro on sale for $160. That's a $90 discount and the lowest price we've found for the video doorbell. Walmart also has the Ring 2 doorbell on sale for $119.



The Ring Doorbell Pro allows you to monitor your property in HD video and check-in anytime with live on-demand video. Unlike previous models, the Pro offers advanced motion detection with the ability to customize your motion zones to focus on areas that are most important to you. The Ring doorbell will also send alerts to your smartphone, laptop, or tablet when motion is detected and offers two-way talk.



The Ring doorbell would make a fantastic gift idea for anyone on your list, and as we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've found for the Ring Pro. This item qualifies for free 2-day delivery, so you should act fast before it's too late.

Ring Doorbell deals:

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $249.99 $159.99 at Walmart

Amazon has Ring Doorbell Pro on sale for $159.99. The Ring Pro features advanced motion detection and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Ring Video Doorbell 2: $ 199 $119 at Walmart

You can get the popular Ring Doorbell 2 on sale at Walmart for $119. That's an $80 discount and the best price we've found for the easy-to-install video doorbell.

