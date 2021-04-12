Red Sox vs Twins live stream: how to watch MLB 2021 online

It's six in a row for the Sox, who are now sitting pretty at the top of the AL East after a less than pretty start to the season. They're in Minneapolis this week for a four-game series against the Twins, who are at 5-4 after suffering a two-game skid at the hands of the Mariners. Read on as we explain how to watch the Red Sox vs Twins games online and live stream today's MLB action on the ESPN Plus streaming service.

Red Sox vs Twins live stream Date: April, Monday 12 & Tuesday 13 Time: 2.10pm ET / 1.10pm CT / 11.10am PT Venue: Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota US TV coverage: catch it on ESPN Plus

The Red Sox offense may be on fire, but it's going to take more than back-to-back clean sweeps to wipe the embarrassment of the campaign-opening Orioles collapse from Alex Cora's memory.

His men have so far responded in perfect fashion though, and J.D. Martinez has been a man possessed, hitting three homers on Sunday as Boston got its own back on Baltimore.

There remain question marks around Red Sox's pitching, however, and Nelson Cruz and Byron Buxton should put that to the test.

Whether you’re a Red Sox fan in Boston, a Twins fan in Minneapolis or just an MLB follower wanting to watch the baseball at Target Field, we’ll show you how to get a high-quality MLB live stream of the Red Sox vs Twins game.

How to live stream Red Sox vs Twins in the US today

The great value ESPN Plus streaming service has the rights to one game of MLB baseball per day - and the first two games in the Red Sox vs Twins series are being shown on the streaming service. ESPN Plus only costs $5.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. You'll save even more if you pay for a year in advance - that costs $59.99 for 12 months. But there's even better value to be had, if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live coverage and documentary action, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog - which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more - plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - for all that content, you only have to pay $13.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle.

Alternatively, if you're wanting the most MLB coverage possible this season, then MLB.TV shows every single game and costs $129.99.

Red Sox vs Twins series in full

Game 1: April 12 at 2.10pm ET - watch in ESPN Plus

April 12 at 2.10pm ET - watch in ESPN Plus Game 2 : April 13 at 2.10pm ET - watch on ESPN Plus

: April 13 at 2.10pm ET - watch on ESPN Plus Game 3: April 14 at 2.10pm ET - Bally Sports North, NESN

April 14 at 2.10pm ET - Bally Sports North, NESN Game 4: April 15 at 1.10pm ET - Bally Sports North, NESN

How to watch the Red Sox vs Twins in Canada

Canadian baseball fans can only watch one of the four games in the Red Sox vs Twins series on TV, with Sportsnet showing Thursday's game beginning at 1.10pm ET / 12.10pm CT / 10.10am PT. Better still, its Sportsnet Now service is perfect for cord-cutting fans in Canada, costing just $19.99 a month. But there is a way to watch the entire Red Sox vs Twins series, because MLB.TV is also available in Canada, where only Blue Jays games are subject to blackouts.

Twins vs Red Sox live stream: watch MLB in the UK

Unfortunately, the Twins vs Red Sox series isn't being televised in the UK. You can, however, tune in via MLB.TV, which costs $129.99 for access to every single game of the season - including this series. BT Sport is showing plenty of Major League Baseball action this season, and don't forget that it now has a new £25 monthly sports pass, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment.

How to get a Twins vs Red Sox live stream in Australia

Similarly, baseball fans Down Under may be disappointed to hear that there's no option for watching the Twins vs Red Sox series on TV in Australia. The good news is you can watch every game this season, inclding the Twins vs Red Sox series, via MLB.TV, which costs US$129.99 for the year. ESPN, available through Foxtel, also broadcasts MLB action throughout the season, as does slick streaming platform Kayo Sports, which also offers a FREE Kayo trial.