Rajinikanth's new Tamil film Jailer gets going: Here's what to expect

There was a time when superstar Rajinikanth could no wrong. But that aura has dimmed a bit in recent years. Some of his films have tanked badly --- something unheard of in the past. His last release Annaatthe was panned by critics. One of his previous movies Darbar also sank. On the political front, his much talked of plunge into party politics did not happen at all. As is the case these days, he was mercilessly trolled on online platforms.

Despite the hit that 'Brand Rajini' has taken in the last year or so, the charismatic actor can never be written off. And there is always a buzz when a new movie of his is announced. His new film is Jailer, and it was made public two months back.

Jailer, which is directed by Nelson, began shooting from today (August 22). According to various reports, the film is scheduled to release in theatres during the summer of 2023.

Jailer: Cast, crew and story

#Jailer begins his action Today!@rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial pic.twitter.com/6eTq1YKPPAAugust 22, 2022 See more

The producers of the film released the first look poster to mark the commencement of the film’s shoot, and there was a minor frenzy from his legion of fans on the social media platforms. Jailer is the maiden collaboration between Rajinikanth and Nelson, who is known for films such as Kolamavu Kokila (remade in Hindi as Good Luck Jerry) and Doctor. A tweet from Sun Pictures, the production house, said: "Jailer begins his action today (sic)."

In the poster, Rajini, wearing a khaki pants and a full-sleeved off-white shirt, looks stern and serious. Jailer, set to star Tamannaah Bhatia, film will be entirely shot inside a prison set.

Another highlight of the film is the fact that Ramya Krishnan, who is celebrated for her role as the powerful antagonist Neelambari in Rajini Padayappa (1999). She did make a brief blink-it-miss-it role in Rajini's Baba. But Jailer will be her full-fledged reunion with a Rajinikanth starrer in 23 years.

Another talking point is Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar, who is popularly known as Shivanna, is also part of Jailer, which is Rajini's 169th movie.

Shivarajkumar recently said, "It’s a great opportunity for anybody to act along with Rajinikanth, and I’m glad that this project has made it possible for me. He knows me since my childhood, and I share a special bond with the senior actor. Irrespective of the role, I’m glad to be part of this film. I’m sure fans will love to watch Rajini Sir and me together on the silver screen."

The music of Jailer is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who is on a roll these days with hits like Beast and Vikram. The film is expected to be a action cum comedy one, something which both Nelson and Rajini are both known for.