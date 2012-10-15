Is Amazon phasing out the Kindle DX?

The tech world took to the announcement of Amazon's latest two Kindles, the Kindle Fire HD and Kindle Paperwhite, with enthusiasm, but not every Kindle model is riding the wave of good tidings.

Amazon's Kindle DX, the extra-large reader introduced in 2009, may finally be experiencing an official phase out.

The signs became clear Monday, as all evidence of the Kindle DX, including Amazon's official Kindle comparison tables and Kindle product box images, was apparently scoured from the web.

Tellingly, the Kindle DX is no longer being sold directly by Amazon, either, and there's no indication that it will ever return, though third-party sellers on the website still offer it.

Awaiting Amazon's clarification

TechRadar has reached out to Amazon for comment on what's going on, but for now the evidence appears to speak for itself.

We'll update this post if and when Amazon decides to officially announce the death of the Kindle DX - or refute this rumor entirely.

There are still reports that a second-generation Kindle DX is for sale through Amazon, though its software and hardware is said to be severely out of date.

It's truly unclear what all this means, so hopefully Amazon decides to speak up soon.

Death of the Kindle DX

The Kindle DX hasn't been updated since 2010, so Amazon's apparent move to discontinue it isn't entirely unexpected.

The 10-inch reader reportedly never quite caught on, due possibly to its sheer size and general unwieldiness.

Monday's reports of the Kindle DX's discontinuation come hot on the heels of a massive discount on the reader, which went from $379 (UK£239, AU$369) to $299 (UK£186, AU$291) within a week.

The price drop may have well been a final effort on Amazon's part to empty its shelves of Kindle DX stock before discontinuing the device forever.

However, some hardcore Kindle DX fans may still hold out hope for a Kindle DX Paperwhite, an extra-large reader with up-to-date tech, though Amazon's given no indication of such a product's existence.

We can still hope, right?

Via Engadget, The eBook Reader