PlushBeds has cut up to $1,250 off its luxury organic mattresses for Cyber Monday - plus you get $549 of free bedding

It's Cyber Monday and there's a whopping $1,250 off PlushBeds mattresses today - plus you get up to $549-worth of free bedding with every mattress. That drops the price of the company's organic latex Botanical Bliss mattress from $2,599 to just $1,349 for a twin size, and you get two free pillows, a luxury sheet set and mattress protector. It's huge value for money (even more so given the mattress has an average of 4.9 and out of 5 stars from over 4,000 user reviews).

This discount has been applied across the PlushBed range, from the gel memory foam-based Ocean Mist mattress (now from $935 with a $1,250 saving) to the hybrid latex Eco Bliss (now from $899 with a $1,250 saving).

If you're looking for a sustainable mattress made from eco-friendly materials, PlushBeds is one of the best mattress brands in the US. Its mattresses also come with a 100-night sleep trial, and a 25-year warranty, so if you do grab this offer on Cyber Monday , your investment should last a long time. (And if you don't, we're live-blogging the rest of the best Cyber Monday mattress deals elsewhere on the site.)

PlushBeds Botanical Bliss Organic Latex Mattress: from PlushBeds Botanical Bliss Organic Latex Mattress: from $2,599 $1,349 + $549 free gifts at PlushBeds

Save up to $1,250 – PlushBeds Botanical Bliss is an organic mattress, made from several layers of Greenguard Gold-certified organic latex, cotton and wool. There are two different firmness options and three different heights. According to PlushBeds it's highly recommended by orthopedic specialists and chiropractors - we haven't tested it yet, but it has a shelf full of awards and with $1,250 off, plus over $500-worth of free gifts, it looks like extremely good value.