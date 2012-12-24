WIN! An Olympus XZ-2 premium compact and case

Featuring a 12 million pixel 1/1.7 inch CMOS sensor, the Olympus XZ-2 promises cleaner results than its predecessor. Other specs include a tilting touchscreen, raw shooting and full manual control.

Olympus has also seen fit to include lots of features from its great range of compact system cameras, such as the same TruPic VI processor as seen in the Olympus OM-D and Olympus PEN Lite E-PL5.

The lens is also pretty special. With an equivalent focal length of 28-112mm, it has an extra wide aperture of f/1.8 at the widest end of the lens range, making it great for capturing fantastic shallow depth of field effects and helping to capture those low light moments.

Filter-tastic

For those with a penchant for creativity, the XZ-2 features 12 natty art filters to spruce up your regular shots. These include old classics such as Pop Art, Grainy Film and Diorama (miniature).

It's a great choice for serious photographers looking for an every day camera to carry around with them all the time, while it's also good for those just getting started with photography to learn with.

When tested by TechRadar, we felt that the XZ-2 was an "all-encompassing compact camera with a solid lens performance, that has to be one of the best currently on the market."

