The new Fuji X-T1 Graphite Edition is not just a pretty paint job

The Fuji X-T1 combines the design and handling of a classical SLR with all the technical advantages of a mirrorless compact system camera. It looks wonderful, but now Fuji has taken it to the next level with a special graphite finish.

It's not just a quick paint job. We're told the graphite effect goes on in three layers: a matt black undercoat, thin coatings of fine paint particles applied while rotating the camera body at high speed, and a final clear, protective gloss coat with a hint of black so that the appearance changes with the angle of the light.

It doesn't stop there. You can also get a matching leather shoulder strap and aluminium hotshoe cover.

Firmware news

Maybe you don't care about looks? Maybe it's what's inside that counts - and that's where the X-T1 Graphite Edition springs some surprises.

It comes with a big firmware update that adds an electronic shutter for speeds up to 1/32,000 sec, a new Classic Chrome film simulation with the colours and tones of "vintage" transparency film, and a Natural Live View mode which removes custom image settings from the viewfinder image to replicate the neutral look of a regular optical viewfinder.

There are more updates to follow in a Fuji XT-1 firmware update due to arrive in December 2014. Best of all, this firmware update will bring all these new features to the existing X-T1 too.

The Fuji X-T1 Graphite Edition will go on sale in November 2014 at £1200/US$1900.