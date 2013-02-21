Nikon updates best-selling compact

The S3500 has a glamour setting... Not for those kinds of 'glamour shots'

The Nikon Coolpix S3500 updates the S3300 by featuring a 20 million pixel CCD sensor and a 7x optical zoom lens housed inside a slim, 20.5mm deep body.

Lens-shift vibration reduction is included to help reduce the effects of camera-shake and produce blur-free images.

A selection of 18 scene modes are available, with each automatically selecting the best settings to get the optimal shot. Smart Portrait mode includes a range of automatic detection technologies for people pictures. Glamour retouch options are designed to produce the most flattering shots.

A number of retouch options are also included for added creativity - such as Selective Colour, which highlights one colour in a monochrome shot, and Cross Screen, which adds a starry effect to bright objects.

Instant recording

HD video recording is available on the Nikon S3500 at 720p, while a dedicated movie record button is included for instant access to movie making.

At the back of the camera is a 2.7-inch LCD screen that features brightness adjustment for use in a variety of lighting conditions.

In 2012, the Nikon Coolpix S3300 was the best selling camera (across all categories) in Europe. Nikon hopes that the S3500 can build on that success.

The Nikon Coolpix S3500 price will be £129.99 (around US$199/AU$193), and it will be available from February in a range of colours.