Irista update brings new features and cheaper storage

irista is owned by Canon but available to all photographers. It's one of a growing number of online photo storage sites but with a special emphasis on photo sharing and organising.

Canon announced a series of planned updates last September, including integration with Adobe Lightroom, an improved experience on Android and iOS tablets and the ability to print high-quality photo books straight from irista. These updates are now going live.

Lightroom users will be able to edit images directly and have the edited versions synchronised with irista, complete with XMP metadata information which can be used for searches and filter.

More storage, same cost

Canon has also improved the irista subscription offers. A free account now comes with 15GB of storage and access to all the irista tools.

If you need more storage, you can get a Value subscription with up to 200GB for £4.49 per month or £45 for a full year. Alternatively, a Premium subscription with up to 500GB storage will cost £9.99 per month or £99 for a year.

It is possible to buy extra storage on top of this at £35 per year per 100GB, £65 per year per 500GB or £99 per year per 1TB.

You can try irista out by signing up for a free account at www.irista.com.