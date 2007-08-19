Canon unveils Ixus, PowerShot digicams

Canon today unveiled five new compact digital cameras, alongside the new Canon EOS 40D digital SLR camera. The new compact cameras include both new Ixus, PowerShot and A-series models, and range between 8 and 12-megapixels.

Canon PowerShot range

First up is the 12.1-megapixel Canon PowerShot G9, featuring a 3-inch LCD display, 6x optical zoom, ISO 1600 and the eagerly awaited RAW shooting mode. There's also improved face detection, focus and handling, plus 25 shooting modes including full manual control and two custom settings. As well as the new MMCplus and HC MMCplus formats, the Canon PowerShot G9 supports SD, SDHC, and MMC cards. It will go on sale in September for £429.

Next up is the Canon PowerShot SX100 IS, the firm's first super zoom digital compact camera in the SX range. Featuring a 10x optical zoom lens with optical image stabiliser, it boasts an 8-megapixel CCD sensor, a 2.5-inch LCD screen and a DIGIC III processor. The SX100 IS also has 18 shooting modes, face detection technology, red-eye detection and auto ISO settings. It goes on sale in September, priced at £299.

Canon Ixus range

Two new Ixus models were announced this morning; the Canon Ixus 960 IS and the Canon Ixus 860 IS.

The Canon Ixus 960 IS is the flagship model in the Ixus family. It sports a new titanium design and a 12.1-megapixel sensor. Its optical zoom has been beefed up to 3.7x, and there's a new image stabiliser function as well. Auto ISO, ISO 3200, a 2.5-inch LCD screen and 18 shooting modes combined with a DIGIC III processor, face detection and improved red-eye correction completes the package. Priced at £369, the Canon Ixus 960 IS will go on sale next month.

The second Ixus addition, the 8-megapixel Canon Ixus 860 IS, comes equipped with a 3.8x wide-angle zoom lens with optical image stabiliser. It has a 3-inch LCD screen, ISO 1600 and auto ISO, improved red-eye reduction and face detection, 17 shooting modes and a digital tele-converter and safety zoom for extra telephoto reach. It also supports 30fps VGA video, as well as long play and time laps movie modes. The Canon Ixus 860 IS is priced at £299 and will be available from September.

Canon A series

Canon also announced two new A series models; the Canon PowerShot A650 IS and the Canon PowerShot A720 IS.

The Canon PowerShot A650 IS offers a 12.1-megapixel CCD sensor, 6x optical zoom lens and a 2.5-inch LCD, while the Canon PowerShot A720 IS offers an 8-megapixel CCD sensor with a 6x optical zoom lens.

Both models feature Canon's DIGIC III processor, which powers face detection AF/AE/FE and red-eye correction for improved people shots.

The Canon PowerShot A650 IS goes on sale next month, priced at £329, while the Canon PowerShot A720 IS will be a Jessops exclusive model from the end of August, costing £229.