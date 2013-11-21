Ofcom set to tap up Ministry of Defence for 5G mobile broadband spectrum

After dragging its feet for what seemed like an eternity, while the rest of the world delivered 4G to customers, UK communications regulator Ofcom seems determined to be on the ball next time around.

Just months after the UK's major networks eventually got their LTE services up and running, Ofcom has identified the potential spectrum that could be used for 5G services when the time eventually comes.

Among those options are the 2.3GHz and 3.4GHz frequencies. They are currently owned by the Ministry of Defence, but could be repurposed for use in a future super-fast mobile network.

Also under consideration is the 700MHz spectrum, which currently houses digital TV transmissions, as well as the oft-discussed 'white space' between the frequencies.

Prime spectrum

All in all, the spectrum under consideration could potentially an available network 7-times greater then during the 4G auction last February.

While 5G is probably at least 5-10 years away, the regulator said it was looking to ensure against bottlenecks as the demand for and reliance on mobile data continues to skyrocket.

"The demands for mobile data will only increase as millions more wireless devices connect to the internet and each other," said Ed Richards, chief executive of Ofcom.

"We're looking at ways to use spectrum more efficiently and consider future releases of prime spectrum. By doing so, we can help to meet the significant demands placed on our wireless infrastructure and develop one of the world's leading digital economies."

Via Telegraph