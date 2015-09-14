Your next Nexus phone might have AppleCare-like protection

Google might be working on its own AppleCare-like extended warranty plan, with some revealing references found in the Google Play Store hinting very strongly at a new protection service.

According to Android Police, which found the references, the page source of some product listings on the Google Play Store refers to something called 'Nexus Protect' in what would be a pop up window when adding products to your shopping cart.

Of course, the pop up window doesn't appear right now to users, but according to the page source, it would say: "You can't add this phone unless it has the same Nexus Protect choice as other phones in your cart. You can update your choice or purchase this phone in your next order."

At the moment, Google doesn't have an extended warranty plan for any products you purchase through the Play Store, but 'Nexus Protect' does sound like an AppleCare-like service.

It also looks like Google may end up giving you the option to purchase the protection plan for its phones, tablets, Chromebooks, Chrome TV and its Android Wear smartwatches, though it seems like you'll need to add the Nexus Protection option to all your purchases in one order, or make separate purchases if you don't want the service for different products.

Still, Google has not yet announced Nexus Protect, so it's all just conjecture at the moment as to what Nexus Protect is and if Google will even end up announcing it as a service.

However, with the upcoming release of the new LG Nexus 5 and Huawei Nexus 6, it might be the perfect time for Google to come out with a protection plan. We'll be contacting Google for more information.