iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C are on sale, here's where can you get them

After months of leaks and rumors, Apple finally unveiled the iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C at a Sept. 10 event.

The two new Apple handsets replaced the iPhone 5 when they launched Sept. 20, and with devices at every price point it seems there will be something for everyone.

On contract, the iPhone 5C costs $99 for 16GB or $199 for 32GB, while the iPhone 5S runs you $199, $299 or $399 for 16GB, 32GB and 64GB, respectively.

Without a contract the 5C puts you out $549 or $649, with the 5S coming in at $649, $749, or $849.

Those are Apple's official prices, and they apply to almost all carriers.

Both phones are out in the wild, though securing the gold iPhone 5S has been particularly hard to come by. It's no matter if your a fan of the space grey and white 5S, but going for the gold will be harder for customers looking for a little glitter.

Read on to find out which carriers have which phones, plus pricing and availability.

AT&T - AT&T confirmed separately from Apple that the iPhone 5C will become available for pre-order on its network on Sept. 13 and both the 5C and the iPhone 5S went on sale Sept. 20. You can pre-register at att.com/iphone.

Verizon - Likewise Verizon confirmed both the iPhone 5C and the iPhone 5S will become available Sept. 20, and the 5C goes up for pre-order on the 13th. Big Red will start taking pre-orders at 12:01 a.m. PT/3:01 ET that day.

Sprint - Sprint too confirmed that the iPhone 5C and iPhone 5S will be available at the standard price points and on the same dates as its cohorts above. Sprint will open pre-orders for the 5C at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET on Sept. 13.

On Sept. 16, Sprint announced a pretty nifty deal: It will take up to $100 off the purchase of an iPhone 5C and iPhone 5S for new customers who port over their number from one of its carrier rivals. That means customers can pick up a 16GB iPhone 5C for $0.

T-Mobile - With its contract-free plans T-Mobile will offer the standalone versions of the iPhone 5C and iPhone 5S at higher price points, though qualifying customers should note that the Uncarrier's Simple Choice plans will get them the 16GB iPhone 5C for $0 down. To reach the phone's $528 price tag, customers can spread out payments of $22 a month for 24 months.

A $99 down payment will fetch you the 16GB iPhone 5S, though of course 24 monthly payments of $22.91 are needed to hit its $649 retail price. Note both phones' total price is less than the off-contract cost of both phones at other carriers.

Again, the 5C goes up for pre-order on Sept. 13 and both phones go on sale Sept. 20.

U.S. Cellular - So far there's been no word on U.S. Cellular carrying the iPhone 5C or 5S. When TechRadar contacted the regional carrier a spokesperson said that although "U.S. Cellular has previously announced that we will be carrying iPhone products," it "[does] not have any additional details at this time."

Update: The iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C will be available from U.S. Cellular starting November 8. Further details about pricing and plans have not been released yet.

Walmart - Yes, the gigantic retailer plans to sell Apple's latest blockbuster phones. The 16GB iPhone 5C will retail for $79 and the 16GB iPhone 5S for $189. You'll need to pick up a two-year contract with whichever carrier you choose, but you'll save $20 and $10 on each phone respectively.

To nab the iPhone 5C, you'll need to pre-order the phone in-store with a requirement to pick up the budget iPhone by Sept. 25. Look for discounts on older iPhone models as well.

RadioShack - Head on over to the Shack Sept. 13 if you want an iPhone 5C and don't want to deal with a carrier (at least directly). Retail locations will start taking pre-orders of the new phone when they open that Friday. Each color will be available for Verizon, Sprint and AT&T.

Target - Heads up, Wal-mart. You'll have a competitor for the iPhone 5C. Target announced Sept. 19 that it plans to sell the 16GB iPhone 5C for $79.99 on a two-year contract. Customers can start pre-ordering the 5C through Target's Mobile centers now. Note the 32GB 5C will run $199, but Target RED card owners will get an extra 5% off their 16GB purchase.

Shoppers will also find the iPhone 5S at Target, but not at a discounted rate.

SIM-free - Apple's iPhone 5C pre-order page lists a SIM-free version of the budget iPhone from $549 to $649, though the 5S page only lists the T-Mobile version under contract-free options.