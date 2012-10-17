TouchWiz-enhanced Jelly Bean update for US Galaxy SIII coming soon

SIII and Jelly Bean, together at last

Would you like some Jelly Bean with your TouchWiz? If you have a Galaxy SIII handset bought in the U.S., Samsung will soon update your device on all supported carriers.

Through a press release, Samsung Mobile's USA division confirmed Wednesday its "commitment to bringing the latest innovation to market" with the announcement of an Android 4.1 "Jelly Bean" update for its SIII smartphones sold in the country.

The update will come to all U.S. carriers currently offering the Samsung Galaxy S III, with "specific timing and update method" to be determined by partners AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless and U.S. Cellular.

Samsung is playing coy about exactly when the Jelly Bean update will start rolling out, stating only that it will be "available in the coming months."

When Jelly Bean finally starts dropping, it will be available both over the air as well as for download on Samsung's Kies content sync and software update solution.

In addition to "a host of new and enhanced TouchWiz features," Android 4.1 brings a number of other welcome enhancements for U.S. Galaxy SIII owners.

The changes include camera enhancements such as new live filters, the ability to pause and resume video recordings, low light photo mode and a "Pop Up Play" update to easily resize or pause the picture-in-picture playback window.

First-time smartphone owners should also welcome Samsung's new "Easy Mode," offering a simplified user experience, along with the ability to disable incoming calls, notifications, alarms and LED indicators when needed.

Samsung's Android 4.1 Jelly Bean update will also include all of Google's built-in functionality, including Google Now, richer notifications and automatic widget adjustment.

Via Engadget