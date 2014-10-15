Win an HTC One M8 Harman Kardon!

We'll come right out with it: we're giving away the HTC One M8 Harman Kardon Edition to 10 readers. What's an HTC One M8 and how do I enter to win? Read on, dear contestant, read on.

The HTC One M8 is one of 2014's best and sharpest-looking smartphones. It even received TechRadar's very own Editor's Choice award – quite a rare feat.

For starters, the phone packs plenty of power and panache, fueled by the quad-core Snapdragon 801 and HTC's Duo Camera. This snapper is perfect for taking quick, in-focus snapshots at a wide variety of light levels. These features, on top of a killer aluminum design and long battery life, make it a must-have Android phone.

You can use the HTC One M8 for pretty much everything. Games look vibrant on the 5-inch, Corning Gorilla Glass 3, 1080p screen. They sound rich, too, thanks to HTC's BoomSound speakers. (We're looking at you, Monument Valley.)

With the company's excellent BlinkFeed overlay app constantly pulling in the latest news, tweets and Facebook updates, you'll never feel out of the loop. If you win, we're not going to tell you what to do with your HTC One M8.

To make the giveaway a little more sweet, you'll be getting the limited Harman Kardan Edition of the HTC One M8. Covered in model exclusive black and champagne highlights, it also comes with the impressive Harman Kardon AE-S headphones, a $149 value.

Thanks to Sprint, we're happy to announce a giveaway that will leave 10 lucky readers with an incredibly large grin across their faces – also with an HTC One M8 Harman Kardon Edition at their doorstep.

Note that this giveaway is limited to US addresses and the device can only be activated on Sprint's ever-growing LTE network.

Sweepstakes open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and District of Columbia (excluding Rhode Island, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, U.S. military installations in foreign countries, or in any other U.S. territories or possessions), except where prohibited or restricted by law. Entrants must have attained the age of majority in their state of residence (usually at least eighteen (18) years of age) at time of entry, possess a valid form of unexpired government-issued photo identification, and have a valid email address.