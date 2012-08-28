T-Mobile USA directs employees to 'sell against the iPhone'

Always a bridesmaid and never a bride when it comes to Apple devices, two interesting tidbits about iPhone sales at T-Mobile were gleaned from two recently leaked internal company memos.

According to the second document, outlining "September Training Priorities," stores have a directive to sell against the iPhone - presumably the next-gen iPhone 5.

Under a "Selling Against the iPhone" subhead, T-Mobile outlines a Grab & Go Suite available Sept. 21 - the day the iPhone 5 is rumored to hit store shelves.

Employees are directed to "review the Grab & Go Suite" and accompanying game (that we'd like to see) to learn anti-iPhone sales techniques.

iPhone denied

T-Mobile can likely be counted out of likely iPhone 5 retailers. The company has never really been compatible with the iOS handset thanks to its somewhat arcane use of AWS frequencies for 3G coverage.

Another sign T-Mo won't get the sixth-gen iPhone is that reports indicate it could run LTE, which T-Mobile won't have the capacity to carry until 2013.

All internal employees should complete their training by Oct. 5, while "Branded" employees are expected to complete theirs by Oct. 12.

New kits

In less scintillating news, another memo reveals T-Mobile will carry Monthly4G microSIM kits compatible with the iPhone 4 and iPhone 4S by Wednesday.

The kits will go on display then, the memo stated, and will allow customers "to bring their unlocked iPhones to the T-Mobile network."

Those looking to get the kits should note they'll only be leveraged when you bring in your own, unlocked iPhone.

Via TmoNews and iMore