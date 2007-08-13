T-Mobile launches live football on mobile TV

T-Mobile is beefing up its mobile TV offering by adding three new Sky Mobile TV packages. They'll deliver live Sky content - including live coverage of 92 Premier League football matches - straight to mobile phones. T-Mobile has also added Sky Mobile TV's recently-announced 24-7 Football service, which provides in-game video clips of goals, highlights and other information.

The new T-Mobile Sky packages include Sky News & Sports, Sky Entertainment and Sky Music packages, alongside T-Mobile's bundled TV Pack of live and made for mobile content. Each Sky pack costs £5 per month and can be received by 3G-enabled handsets.

The Sky News & Sports pack includes live Sky News, Sky Sports News, CNN and At The Races. It also features Sky Sports 1, 2 and 3 on which subscribers will be able to watch live Premier League games. Extreme Sports is also included in the pack. T-Mobile is also offering Sky's 24-7 Football video clips alert service at 50p per clip, or £5 per month. These can be viewed on both 2G and 3G phones.

The Sky Entertainment pack features a selection of channels mostly made for mobiles on which regular Sky programming will be shown. Channels include Sky One, Sky Movies News, Livingtv, Bravo, Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, MTV Snax, Paramount Comedy, E! Entertainment and Kiss.

Sky Music package

The Sky Music package includes live music channels such as Q, Smash Hits, Kiss and Kerrang plus made for mobile content including MTV Snax, IMF and IMF2.

The T-Mobile TV Pack costs £1 a day or £3.50 month and includes live feeds from Eurosport and Big Brother. It also has made-for-mobile content from Channel 4, MTV and MTV Snax, ITN News, Paramount Comedy and Nickelodeon.