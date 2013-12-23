T-Mobile gives gift of Facebook with free access for data-less pre-paid users

T-Mobile is introducing some bonus social networking action for customers on its pre-paid GoSmart tariffs, with the network announcing plans to offer free Facebook access in the new year.

From January, even those customers without data plans will benefit from unmetered access to the Facebook app and Facebook Messenger when on the go.

Those customers who do have a data plan, as part of the pay-as-you-go deal, will not be charged for accessing Facebook over mobile data.

It's the first time a US network has partnered with Facebook in order to offer free access to the social network, although the company has teamed up with others around the world.

Mission

"Facebook's mission is to give people the power to share and make the world more open and connected, and we're delighted that GoSmart subscribers, many who don't have data access, will be able to use Facebook for free," said Chris Daniels, vice president of partnerships at Facebook.

Doug Chartier, senior vice president of T-Mobile GoSmart, added: "Customers love GoSmart because it's one of the simplest and most budget-friendly no annual contract options in wireless. The deal just got a whole lot sweeter."

