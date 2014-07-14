Trending
Sony Xperia T3 goes exclusive in the UK as pre-orders kick off

Only available from Carphone Warehouse

Sony Xperia T3 goes exclusive in UK with big display

The Sony Xperia T3 was announced at the beginning of June, offering up a big screen and 4G speeds for a mid-range price tag.

We now have more details on the price tag as Carphone Warehouse has announced it will be stocking the Xperia T3 exclusively (and if you pre-order it'll chuck in a free Sony Smartband).

You'll be able to pick the handset up for free on 24 month contracts starting at £21, with the Sony Xperia T3 release date pegged for July 24.

Spec showdown

The Xperia T3 sports a 5.3-inch 1280 x 720 display, 1.4GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 8MP rear camera, 1.1MP front snapper, Android 4.4 KitKat and a 2500mAh battery.

In terms of connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are joined by 4G, NFC and a microSD slot to expand on the 8GB of internal storage.

The closest competitor to the Xperia T3 is the HTC Desire 816 which sports a similar price tag on contract, a slight larger display, higher res cameras and a touch more power.

