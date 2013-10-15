Sony straps US availability into to Smartwatch 2, waterproof Xperias

You've peeped the leaks, pored over the announcements, then read the reviews and now it's finally time for US buyers to get their hands on the latest and greatest Android smartphones (plus a wearable!) from Sony.

Today, Sony announced US availability for three of its gadgets, including the Smartwatch 2 and a pair of water-resistant Android smartphones sold unlocked and contract-free for use with AT&T or T-Mobile US.

First up is the Smartwatch 2, the manufacturer's second stab at a wearable smartwatch capable of being paired with an Android smartphone, complete with an app ecosystem of its very own.

The Sony Smartwatch 2 will be available from the Sony online store as well as other online retailers with a $199.95 price. Shoppers will also be able to purchase it from "select Sony stores" nationwide.

Unlocked and unleashed

Should you be in the market for a new unlocked smartphone to accompany your Smartwatch 2, Sony just so happens to have a pair of devices also making their way to store shelves.

Priced at $649.99 (HSPA+) or $679.99 (LTE) and available in black, white or purple, the Sony Xperia Z Ultra features an absolutely mammoth 6.4-inch Full HD display in an ultra-slim form factor capable of warding off dust and water.

For buyers who can live with a mere 5-inch display, the Sony Xperia Z1 is available in the same black, white or purple color schemes, priced at $669.99 for an HSPA+ only model.

All three models are now available to order from Sony's US store and select e-tailers, but only the LTE-equipped Z Ultra is in stock at this writing - the company has yet to announce any carrier partnerships.