Samsung Odyssey and Marco revealed as Windows Phone 8 handsets

Samsung has revealed two handsets which could sport the upcoming Windows Phone 8 operating system during its court case with Apple.

The two firms are at logger heads over supposed patent infringements and both sides are pulling out all the stops to defend themselves.

Documents submitted by the Korean manufacturer as part of the trial include information on two new handsets which look like they will run the Windows Phone 8 platform.

Two at a time

The first is called the Samsung Odyssey and will apparently sport a 4.65-inch SuperAMOLED HD display, 8MP rear camera, 2MP front camera, NFC technology and 4G connectivity – and of course Windows Phone 8.

The more mid-range Samsung Marco will pack a smaller 4-inch WVGA Super AMOLED screen, 5MP and 2MP cameras, 4G connectivity and the same OS as the Odyssey.

According to the document, both handsets will feature a 1.5GHz dual-core processor, something we're yet to see in a Windows Phone as version 7 only supports single-core chips, and Samsung expects to range the phones in the fourth quarter of the year – which would coincide nicely with the October 26 release of Windows 8.

Samsung is yet to officially announce any potential Windows Phone 8 handsets, so the details and names of the Odyssey and Marco could well change before they arrive later this year, but this is a clear indication that the Korean firm is going to continue to produce handsets running Microsoft's software alongside its Android and Bada offerings.

From TheVerge