Samsung Galaxy S3 may shun on-screen navigation

After much deliberation Samsung has decided that its upcoming flagship device, the Samsung Galaxy S3, will come toting a physical home button.

Reported by Korean site DDaily, Samsung officials supposedly had a heated debate over whether its next-generation handset should keep in line with the Galaxy S2 and Galaxy Note, or head towards a button-less interface like the Galaxy Nexus.

Apparently the decision went all the way to the wire, with the final choice only being made as the Galaxy S3 entered production.

Saying no to no buttons

The latest version of Android, Ice Cream Sandwich, allows manufacturers to produce handsets without any physical buttons, as navigation can be controlled on screen, but we've seen many handsets fail to go down this route, such as the HTC One X.

Along with the inclusion of a physical home button, the report also hints that the Galaxy S3 will sport the five column design as found on the Galaxy Note, shunning the traditional Ice Cream Sandwich layout which sports four.

It's still unclear what the Samsung Galaxy S3 will offer, with the Korean firm doing a sterling job at keeping the handset under-wraps and there's no guarantee that this latest report holds any truth.

Take a peak at our Samsung Galaxy S3 rumours video below to find out what else the highly-anticipated phone may have to offer.

From DDaily via UnwiredView